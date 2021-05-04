3 repeat offenders among 14 F&B outlets penalised for COVID-19 breaches

SINGAPORE: Repeat offenders Club Peaches, Alive @ SG Pub and Tangmen Restaurant are among 14 food and beverage premises penalised for COVID-19 breaches over the weekend, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Monday (May 4).

Eleven people were also fined for breaching safe management measures at some of these outlets, while 63 people were fined for breaking the COVID-19 rules in parks and beaches, said MSE in a media release.

OUTLETS ORDERED TO CLOSE

Club Peaches at the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall was ordered by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to close for 30 days - from May 3 to Jun 1. MSE said the club had allowed gatherings of more than eight people and failed to minimise interaction between staff members and customers.

This is the outlet's third offence. It was previously ordered to close for 20 days in February this year after its hostesses were found intermingling with different groups across multiple tables. It was also fined S$1,000 for seating more than five people at a table during Phase 2 and for providing patrons with games on Dec 18 last year.

Alive @ SG Pub at Lucky Plaza was ordered to close for 20 days - from May 1 to May 20 - after it was found to have allowed customers to play dice games on Apr 30.

It was previously ordered to close for 10 days in April.

STB also ordered Tangmen Restaurant at Orchard Plaza to close for 20 days - from May 1 to May 20 - as it was found to have served alcohol to customers after 10.30pm on Apr 30.

It was previously ordered to close for 10 days in December last year.

Another outlet that was ordered to close is Club Empire at Orchard Plaza, for allowing intermingling between different groups of customers. This is the club's first offence and it will be shut for 10 days from May 2 to May 11.

FINES FOR DINING OUTLETS, INDIVIDUALS

Ten other outlets were issued fines. Eight were fined S$1,000 each for breaches including seating groups of customers less than 1m apart, playing videos for customers and providing dice games.

Two outlets were fined S$2,000 each for repeated offences of seating groups of customers less than 1m apart.



These are the names of the outlets:

1. Beastro LLP at 50 Punggol East (second offence)

2. Cable Car 1890’s Saloon at 49 Cuppage Road

3. Hermess 8 at 5 Koek Road

4. Five Tapas Bar at Cuppage Terrace

5. Miami Bistro at 50 Punggol East

6. Hai Bin Punggol at 6 Tebing Lane

7. Herbal Bar at 9 Raffles Place

8. Kin Kao Mai Thai Restaurant at 50 Punggol East (second offence)

9. LOL Bar at 42 Prinsep Street

10. Shun Fa Restaurant at 74 Pagoda Street



Nine customers of Club Peaches were issued fines of S$300 each.

Two people at Tekka Centre were fined S$300 each for failing to wear a mask when they were not eating or drinking, despite repeated warnings from enforcement officers.

A total of 63 people were fined for breaking COVID-19 rules in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board on May 1 and May 2. The breaches include gathering in groups of more than eight and entry into areas closed to the public.

"We request all park visitors to be socially responsible and keep our green spaces safe for everyone," said MSE.

PLACES VISITED BY COVID-19 CASES LINKED TO HOSPITAL CLUSTER

A total of 26 public places visited by cases linked to the growing Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster during their likely infectious period have undergone deep cleaning and disinfection, said the ministry.

National Environment Agency officers were deployed to closely monitor the cleaning and disinfection works to ensure that they were performed in accordance with the agency's guidelines, it added.

"In line with tighter precautionary measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community, businesses and premises owners are reminded to step up their cleaning standards and implement measures to upkeep good hygiene, such as increasing the frequency of cleaning of areas with high contact points, as well as strictly abiding by" safe management measures, said MSE.

"This is critical as a safe environment will give patrons and employees greater peace of mind, and is also conducive for business."

The ministry added: "We seek everyone’s cooperation to remain socially responsible and unwavering in our fight against COVID-19."

