Bus driver tests positive for COVID-19, vehicles and premises 'thoroughly cleaned and disinfected': SMRT

SINGAPORE: An SMRT bus driver has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, the transport operator said on Thursday (Apr 2).

The bus driver was last at work on Mar 27 operating service 972, said president of SMRT Road Holdings Tan Kian Heong in a statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"His rest day was Mar 28. He felt unwell on Mar 29 and saw a doctor that day," said Mr Tan, adding that the bus captain visited the doctor again on Mar 31 and was taken to hospital.

"He is currently warded and in a stable condition. We are closely monitoring his condition and offering assistance to him and his family," said Mr Tan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the statement, Mr Tan also said the vehicles and premises the driver had been in contact with have been "thoroughly cleaned and disinfected".

SMRT said it had already increased its cleaning of "high commuter touchpoints" in its premises, facilities and vehicles since January.

The transport operator said it is assisting the Ministry of Health in the contact tracing process and has advised its workforce to continue monitoring their health closely.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram