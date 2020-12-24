Travellers entering Singapore from South Korea to serve stay-home notice at dedicated facilities

SINGAPORE: All travellers entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Saturday (Dec 26) who have travelled to South Korea in the past 14 days will have to serve their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.



MOH announced earlier this year that travellers from South Korea are allowed to serve their 14-day stay-home notice at a suitable place of residence.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The tightening of border measures is due to a "sustained surge" in COVID-19 cases in South Korea, said the ministry in a press release.



"Given the increased risk of community spread recently, all travellers entering Singapore from Dec 26, 11.59pm who have a travel history (including transit) in the past 14 days to the Republic of Korea will be required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated ... facilities," said MOH.

The new measures will apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-South Korea Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) agreement.

The health ministry said that travellers from Hong Kong, Fiji, Sri Lanka and Thailand are still allowed to apply to opt out of serving their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities and doing so at their place of residence instead.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Such travellers would have to ensure that they have not travelled to other countries or regions, including Australia, Brunei, Macau, mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam, in the last consecutive 14 days prior to entry.

They should also be living in their place of residence alone, or only with household members who are also serving the notice with the same travel history and duration of notice.



COVID-19 tests will continue to be administered before the end of the stay-home notice period, said MOH.



"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community," said MOH.

Advertisement

Any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website, it added.

Travellers are advised to visit the website to check for the most updated border measures before entering Singapore and be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry, including payment for their stay at dedicated facilities, tests and treatment.



MOH reminded travellers to accurately declare their travel history and that strict enforcement actions will be taken against false declarations.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram