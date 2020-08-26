Travellers to Singapore with recent travel history to South Korea to serve stay-home notice at dedicated facilities

SINGAPORE: Travellers entering Singapore who have recent travel history to South Korea will have to serve the 14-day stay-home notice period at dedicated facilities instead of their own place of residence.

The regulation applies to those entering Singapore from midnight this Saturday (Aug 29) and those who have travelled to South Korea within the last 14 days, including transit, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday.

These travellers will also have to undergo a COVID-19 test before the end of their stay-home notice, as per the current requirement.

Previously, travellers entering from South Korea and areas where the outbreak is deemed to be under control, such as mainland China, Taiwan and Australia – except from the state of Victoria – are allowed to serve the notice at their place of residence.

MOH said the multi-ministry task force has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in South Korea.

“There have been reported clusters in gatherings at places of worship that have spread to workplaces. Authorities in the Republic of Korea have warned of a possible nationwide outbreak. Across the Republic of Korea, stricter social distancing measures have been imposed,” it said.



The ministry added it will adjust border measures as the global situation evolves to manage the risk of importation and transmission of COVID-19 in Singapore.

“Travellers planning to enter Singapore must be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry, including payment for their stay at dedicated stay-home notice facilities and tests, where applicable,” it said.

MOH said earlier that a COVID-19 test for a person under stay-home notice costs up to S$200, while a 14-day stay at a dedicated facility costs S$2,000.

