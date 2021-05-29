38 under investigation for breaching COVID-19 rules at illegal public entertainment outlets, 4 teens arrested

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating 38 people aged between 14 and 39 for allegedly failing to comply with COVID-19 safe distancing measures in two separate incidents at illegal public entertainment outlets.

The incidents took place at an industrial unit along Jalan Besar on May 16 and at an office unit along Paya Lebar Road on May 22, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Saturday (May 29).

Public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided at both venues without valid licences, police said. Police also seized karaoke equipment which was found at both units.

Four teenagers, aged between 15 and 18, have been arrested at the Paya Lebar Road unit and will be investigated for suspected drug offences. The 15-year-old is believed to have been the operator of the unit and will also be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

Police found a total of 29 people, aged 14 to 39, allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising in the office unit.

The interior of an office unit along Paya Lebar Road where police found 29 people allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising on May 22, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

In the Jalan Besar incident, police found nine people, aged 20 to 27, allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising in the unit.

A 27-year-old man who is believed to have been the operator of the unit will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.



“The police take a stern view of abusive and irresponsible behaviours relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the SPF said.

Under the COVID-19 regulations, those who fail to comply with safe distancing measures face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000.



