SQUE Rotisserie & Alehouse at The Central closed for cleaning after repeated visits by COVID-19 case

SINGAPORE: SQUE Rotisserie & Alehouse temporarily closed its outlet at The Central on Tuesday (Dec 1) after authorities announced that it was visited by a COVID-19 case in the community.

In response to queries by CNA, the eatery said a male patron had visited their restaurant on four separate occasions.

“Out of the four occasions, on three of his visits he stayed for approximately one hour and on his last visit he stayed for three hours,” said SQUE, adding that they first found out about the COVID-19 case from CNA.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday, SQUE was visited four times within the span of nine days by a COVID-19 case during the infectious period – on Nov 20, Nov 21, Nov 27 and Nov 28.

SQUE said the deep cleaning of their restaurant will be in accordance with MOH and National Environment Agency guidelines and will take place on Wednesday, with the restaurant slated to re-open for normal operations on Thursday, “barring any untoward circumstances”.

All front of the house staff members will be sent for a COVID-19 test, with a second swab test to be carried out a week later as a precautionary measure, it said.

SQUE added that the restaurant has always adhered to COVID-19 safe management measures such as safe distancing, temperature checks and no mingling between tables.

Sixteen entries were added to MOH’s list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period on Monday.

This locations included several eateries including Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre, d.o.c at Tanjong Pagar, 28Wilkie at Wilkie Road and Makansutra Gluttons Bay at Raffles Avenue.

As a precautionary measure, anyone who was at the listed locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and a loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

The full list of locations are as follows:

