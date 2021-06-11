Two eateries ordered to close, 2 supermarkets fined for breaching COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Two eateries have been ordered to close, and two supermarkets fined for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment on Friday (Jun 11).

The closure orders will take effect when dining-in is allowed to resume, said the ministry.

The first eatery ordered to close is The STARZ Bistro at 66 East Coast Road.

It allowed customers to dine in on May 22, and consume alcohol after 10.30pm. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has ordered the establishment to close for 10 days.

The second eatery is Steamov Steamboat Buffet Restaurant at 367/369 Beach Road.

It allowed customers to dine in on May 28 at 9.30pm. As this is its third offence, URA has ordered the establishment to close for 30 days.

Singapore implemented tighter measures from May 16 to Jun 13, including barring dining-in at food and beverage outlets.



Two supermarkets were fined S$1,000 each for not having staff members to oversee the safe entry checkpoints: Giant Supermarket, located at Bedok Shopping Complex and the Cold Storage outlet at Siglap V.



MSE also said that since Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) was implemented, 77 individuals have been fined for breaching safe management measures at parks.

Agencies will also step up enforcement at hotspots where safe management measures are more frequently breached, including parks and HDB common areas, the ministry said.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that dining in can resume on Jun 21 if the COVID-19 situation remains under control in the coming weeks, as part of Singapore's plan to move to Phase 3 (Heightened Alert).



