All returning Singapore residents to serve 14-day self-isolation at dedicated facilities

SINGAPORE: All Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long term pass holders entering Singapore from any country will be required to serve a 14-day self-isolation at dedicated stay-home notice facilities.

This takes effect at 11.59pm on Thursday (Apr 9), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is a further expansion of the enhanced stay-home notice requirements for travellers returning to Singapore, MOH said.

Singapore authorities first required returnees from the United Kingdom and United States to serve a 14-day self-isolation at dedicated stay-home notice facilities.

This was subsequently expanded to returnees from ASEAN countries, France, India and Switzerland.



"We have since stepped up capacity, and are now able to accommodate fresh returnees from all countries.

"Nevertheless, if there are unexpected capacity constraints (eg. due to a larger than expected number of returnees), we may prioritise the dedicated stay-home notice facilities for returnees from certain regions or countries, based on risk assessment. Returnees who are already back in Singapore will continue to serve their 14-day stay-home notice at their current location," MOH said.

As previously announced, all returnees who disregarded prevailing travel advisories and left Singapore from Mar 27 would be required to bear the full cost of their 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.



