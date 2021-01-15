British man, Singaporean fiancee charged after he breaches stay-home notice to meet her in hotel

SINGAPORE: A British national and his fiancee, a Singapore citizen, were charged on Friday (Jan 15) after he breached stay-home notice requirements to spend time with her at the Ritz Carlton Millenia, where he was serving his notice.

British national Skea Nigel, 52, was serving a 14-day stay-home notice at the hotel when he left his room without a mask on three occasions on Sep 21 last year.

According to court documents, he loitered along the corridor outside his room on the 14th floor twice, for about 10 minutes each time.



On the third occasion, he met his Singaporean fiancee, Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, 39. She was not serving a stay-home notice but had booked a different room on the 27th floor of the same hotel.

The pair met on the 27th floor, with Eyamalai opening the emergency exit door for Nigel, the charge sheet read. They then spent the night together in the room from about 2.30am to 11.40am.

Nigel was charged under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020 and COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

For abetting his breach of stay-home notice requirements, his fiancee was charged under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code, said ICA.

SECURITY OFFICER WORKED DURING STAY-HOME NOTICE PERIOD



Another Singaporean who returned from Batam on Mar 17 last year was also charged on Friday with breaching stay-home notice requirements.



"Instead of proceeding to the declared (stay-home notice) address on the same day, he took a bus and wandered around Geylang Serai before spending the night at a Bedok housing estate," said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a media release.

Abdul Rahman B Mohamed Hanafiah, 71, also went back to work as a security officer at 22 Jalan Terusan during the period from Mar 18 to Mar 24, without informing his company or manager of his stay-home notice.

During the 14-day stay-home notice period, the man also spent time in various public places, added ICA.

These included Geylang Serai, Haig Road, Joo Chiat Complex, the Bedok area and the Block 35 Chai Chee Avenue Neighbourhood Police Post, according to court documents.

He was charged under the Infectious Diseases Act on Friday.

"To safeguard our community's health and safety, everyone needs to play their part and comply with the (stay-home notice) requirements," said ICA.

"All travellers are to comply with the prevailing public health regulations and requirements in Singapore."

Those convicted under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020 face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.

Foreigners may face further penalties such as revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain in Singapore, said ICA.

