Singapore citizens, foreigner to be charged after allegedly breaching stay-home notices

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporeans and a foreigner will be charged in court on Tuesday (Apr 21) after allegedly breaching their stay-home notices.



All three will be charged in court for their respective offences under the Infectious Diseases Act and its Regulations, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a press release on Monday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Chong Chun Wah, a 48-year-old Singaporean man, had arrived in Singapore from Indonesia on Mar 17 and was served with a stay-home notice for the period of Mar 17 to Mar 31. He left his place of residence at Bukit Batok on three occasions, the release said.



On Mar 24, Chong took a bus to Jurong East to purchase food and spent about one to 1.5 hours outside. It was also alleged in the release that he subsequently left his home for about five minutes on Mar 28 to check his mail at the ground floor of his block.



The next day, it is claimed that he walked to a coffee shop in Bukit Batok to purchase food and spent about 30 to 45 minutes outside.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Siti Wan Su’Aidah, a 25-year-old Singaporean woman, had returned to Singapore from Australia on Mar 25 and was served with a stay-home notice for the period of Mar 25 to Apr 8.



On Mar 30, she allegedly left her place of residence at Woodlands and walked to Vista Point to purchase groceries and cigarettes, spending about 15 to 20 minutes outside.



During this period, she failed to respond to multiple calls made to her mobile phone by ICA as part of enforcement checks, according to the press release.



The third individual, a 44-year-old United States citizen who worked as a commercial pilot, had arrived in Singapore from Australia on Apr 3 and was issued a short-term visit pass valid for 30 days.

Brian Dugan Yeargan was also served with a stay-home notice for the period of Apr 3 to Apr 17.



On Apr 5, it is claimed he left his place of accommodation at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, took a train from Changi Airport MRT station to City Hall MRT station. He then walked to Chinatown Point to purchase personal items, spending about three hours outside.



ICA said all three individuals have been investigated for their “willful breaches” of stay-home notice requirements and, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, will be charged in court for their respective offences.



Those found guilty of an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act and its Regulations face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months’ jail, or both.



ICA said it will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against those who fail to comply with stay-home notice requirements.



“Besides prosecuting offenders under the Infectious Diseases Act and its Regulations, ICA may also cancel their immigration facilities and bar them from re-entering Singapore, where applicable.”



ICA also reminded all travellers arriving in Singapore to ensure that they submit complete and accurate health and travel declarations via the SG Arrival Card.



Anyone who makes a false or misleading declaration will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases Act.



The penalty for providing false or misleading information is a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.



For subsequent offences, the penalty is a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.



ICA may also take further administrative actions for foreigners, such as revoking, or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain in Singapore.



Members of the public can report information about anyone who fails to comply with stay-home notice requirements to ICA online or call 6812 5555.



Singapore authorities previously announced that with effect from 11.59pm on Mar 16, all residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors entering Singapore with travel history to any ASEAN country within the last 14 days would be issued a stay-home notice and must remain in their place of residence at all times for a 14-day period.



From 11.50pm on Mar 20, these requirements were extended to all residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors entering Singapore.



Further measures were put in place from 11.59pm on Apr 9, requiring all residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors entering Singapore to serve their 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram