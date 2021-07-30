Woman accused of climbing into balcony of another room while on stay-home notice at Sentosa hotel

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old woman who allegedly left the hotel room she was serving stay-home notice at in Sentosa and climbed up to the balcony of another room was on Friday (Jul 30) charged in court for breaching COVID-19 measures.

Jin Chensu arrived in Singapore from Cambodia on Oct 4 last year and was served a stay-home notice until Oct 18, 2020, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"(Jin) was briefed by an ICA officer that she was required to serve her stay-home notice at a dedicated facility and was not allowed to leave her room for the duration of her stay-home notice," said ICA.

She was later taken to a hotel in Sentosa.

Jin allegedly left her room on Oct 6, 2020 without wearing a mask, said ICA in the release. She allegedly climbed up to the balcony of another room, remained there for about five minutes, before climbing down to the balcony of her room.

She allegedly left her room again on Oct 9, 2020 without wearing a mask, said ICA. This time, she allegedly loitered along the common corridor until she was discovered by the hotel staff about 25 minutes later. Jin was then escorted back to her room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Strict compliance with stay-home notice requirements is key to safeguarding the health and safety of our population," said ICA.

Those who fail to comply with stay-home notice requirements will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases Act or the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

Offenders may face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months or both.

People who are found not wearing a mask or not wearing one properly outside their place of residence will also be liable to prosecution under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Advertisement

Offenders may face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months or both.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​​