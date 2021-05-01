Precautionary measures taken at Edgefield Secondary School after student contracts COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Edgefield Secondary School will take precautionary measures after the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday (May 1) that a 15-year-old female student was one of seven new COVID-19 cases in the community in Singapore.

In a news release, the Ministry of Education said that Edgefield Secondary School will be conducting home-based learning from May 4 to May 7. Monday is a school holiday.



The school will also be be placing students, staff and external vendors who had been in close contact with the student on quarantine order. cleaning and disinfecting the school premises.



The student developed a sore throat on Apr 28, and subsequently a runny nose and loss of smell the next day. She reported sick when she was in school the next day, sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic, where she was tested for COVID-19.

Her test result came back positive the next day, and she was conveyed to the National University Hospital in an ambulance. Her serological test result is pending, said MOH.

In light of the student - identified as Case 62690 - being a currently unlinked case and the increase in community cases, other students, staff and external vendors of the school are required to be tested for COVID-19.

During the week of home-based learning, Edgefield Secondary School will "provide instruction and support" for its students with online and hardcopy materials, MOE said, adding that teachers will also keep in regular contact with students and parents.

"Pending their test results, all those involved in the Edgefield Secondary School COVID-19 swab testing should also minimise contact with others and avoid crowded places as a precautionary measure," said MOE.



The Education Ministry urged all students and staff to continue practising good personal hygiene and adhering to safe management measures.

"This includes wearing masks, washing hands frequently, wiping down equipment and tables, seeing a doctor if they are sick and returning to school only when fully recovered."



The 15-year-old girl was among seven COVID-19 cases in the community reported on Saturday.



They include a student at Singapore Management University and three cases linked to the COVID-19 cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

An 88-year-old woman linked the TTSH cluster has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, MOH reported. She had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, stroke and hyperlipidaemia.



MOH also reported 25 imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,179 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.

