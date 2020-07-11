Student at Jurong West Secondary contracts COVID-19, case is linked to another student at the school: MOE

SINGAPORE: A 13-year-old girl at Jurong West Secondary School who tested positive for COVID-19 is linked to a previous case from the same school, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Saturday (Jul 11).

The girl, a Secondary 1 student, was among the 16 new community COVID-19 cases announced on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was asymptomatic and was tested as she had been placed on quarantine as a result of being a close contact of the earlier case.

"For the latest case, she was last in school on Jul 3, was well, and remains without symptoms," said MOE's director of schools Liew Wei Li.

"Being a close contact of a previous case, she had been placed on Home Quarantine Order (HQO) by MOH since Jul 6, 2020. As part of MOH’s expanded testing regime, she was swabbed and tested positive."

The girl is linked to the case of a 13-year-old boy - also a Secondary 1 student from the same school - who tested positive on Jul 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The boy is a contact of Case 443266, a 29-year-old Indonesian woman who was tested after being diagnosed with acute respiratory infection. A two-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl who contracted COVID-19 have also been linked to the Indonesian woman.

CLOSE CONTACTS OF FIRST CASE HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE

About 70 students and staff members who were close contacts of the earlier case involving the 13-year-old boy have tested negative for COVID-19, said MOE's Ms Liew.

Another six students and four employees will be issued home quarantine orders as a result of the latest case.

"The school has been cleaned and disinfected several times since the last weekend. Further disinfection and cleaning of premises is also taking place today," said Ms Liew, adding that as a precaution, the home-based learning period for all Secondary 1 students has been extended.

“The school had placed all Secondary 1 students on home-based learning (HBL) on Jul 8 and 9 pending outcome of MOH investigations,” said Ms Liew.

“As an added precaution, the HBL period for Secondary 1 students will be extended till next week (Jul 13 to 18) before the start of the one-week mid-term break," she added.

“This allows the Secondary 1 classes to continue uninterrupted with lessons from their own teachers despite being on HQO. All other levels will resume classes in school on Monday as per normal.”

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram