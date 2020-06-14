All 47 St Anthony’s Canossian Sec students tested negative after being in close contact with schoolmate who contracted COVID-19

SINGAPORE: All 47 students at St Anthony's Canossian Secondary School who had been in close contact with a COVID-19 case tested negative for the coronavirus, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Sunday (Jun 14).

A Secondary 4 student from the school was reported as a new COVID-19 case by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

The 15-year-old girl had been in close contact with 47 students and 12 staff members, who have been put on leave of absence or home quarantine order as a precaution.

"They are currently well," said MOE's director of schools Liew Wei Li.



The school premises have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and Secondary 1, 2, 4 and 5 students will continue with their classes from Monday, based on the weekly rotation schedule previously announced, Ms Liew added.

The 15-year-old student was spotted to be unwell by her form teacher on Wednesday during the daily visual and temperature screening exercise. She was isolated and sent home, and has not been back to school since.

She later tested positive for COVID-19 through a test done as part of testing of school students above the age of 12 diagnosed with acute respiratory infection (ARI) at first presentation to a doctor.

She also tested positive in a serological test, indicating that this was a past infection, according to the health and education ministries.

"The epidemiological evidence suggested that she was likely to have been infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after school re-opening," said the health ministry.



