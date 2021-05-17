Two students, teacher from 3 different primary schools test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Two students and a teacher from three different primary schools have tested positive for COVID-19.



One of the cases is a Fuchun Primary School student who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 16, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Monday (May 17).



The student was last in school on May 12 and was well. He was then placed on quarantine from May 12 as his household member had tested positive.



The second case is a teacher from Frontier Primary School who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 16. The teacher was last in school on May 14 and was well. She developed acute respiratory infection symptoms later that day and consulted a doctor in the evening.

Both schools moved to home-based learning on Monday to the end of Term 2 on May 28 to safeguard students and staff members, as well as prevent the risk of any transmission in the schools, said the Education Ministry.

This comes ahead of Wednesday’s planned move to home-based learning for all primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges and Millennia Institute.



The move, which was announced by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sunday, comes after several primary school students tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, with most of the infections linked to tuition centres.



MOE said both schools have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Close contacts of the confirmed cases have also been placed on quarantine orders, and will undergo COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests.



Investigations and contact tracing by the Ministry of Health (MOH) are underway, added MOE.

“MOE is in contact with the schools to provide the necessary support for teachers and students in conducting online learning. Teachers are also in contact with students and parents,” it added.



MOE also provided an update on a case linked to Seedlings World Student Care @ Frankel.



A student from Maha Bodhi School tested positive for COVID-19 on May 16. The student was placed on quarantine order from May 14 as she attended the same external student care centre, Seedlings World Student Care @ Frankel, as an earlier confirmed case from St Stephen’s School.



The St Stephen's School student had attended classes run by an infected private tutor at Learning Point Tuition Centre in Parkway Centre.



The student from Maha Bodhi School was last in school on May 12 and was well.



"As this is a linked case, where she had developed symptoms after being quarantined, MOH does not require contact tracing among school contacts," said MOE.

The school will continue with physical lessons from May 17 to May 18, before starting full home-based learning on May 19.

"MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the school and parents to ensure the well-being of staff and students," said the Education Ministry.



With the increase in the number of local cases, MOE urged all students and staff members to continue practising good personal hygiene and adhere to safe management measures.

This includes wearing masks, washing hands frequently, wiping down equipment and tables after each use, and seeing a doctor if they are sick.

