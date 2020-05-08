COVID-19: Woman arrested after hurting police officer, insulting Sun Plaza mall staff

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday (May 7) after she hurt a police officer, insulted two shopping mall staff members and wore her face mask incorrectly.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Sun Plaza at about 2.10pm after a crowd management staff member requested assistance with an “uncooperative” woman.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crowd management staff member had noticed that the woman was not wearing her mask properly when she entered the mall at about 2pm.

“Despite repeated requests made by the staff to wear her mask properly, she refused to do so. The woman also insulted the staff and hurled vulgarities at a security officer who came to assist,” the police said.

When the police officers requested for her identity, the woman started peeling off the address sticker on her identity card.

When one of the officers tried to stop her, she assaulted the officer and remained uncooperative.

Investigations are ongoing and the woman will be charged on Saturday.

The woman faces up to seven years’ jail if found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his or her duty. She will also be liable to a fine, provided that in exceptional circumstances imprisonment need not be imposed.

If found guilty of using insulting or abusive language with an intention to cause harassment to another, she faces up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The woman will also be investigated for not wearing her mask properly under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The police said she had previously been issued a S$300 fine for not wearing a mask at the same mall on Apr 29.

“Everyone should take the circuit breaker measures seriously. The police will not tolerate such blatant disregard of the law and wilful breaches of safe distancing measures. Let us all do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

