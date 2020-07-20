Suntec City, Plaza Singapura among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Shopping malls, a gym and a spa outlet were among the new locations added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) anounced on Monday (Jul 20).



The locations include Plaza Singapura, ChimpChamp Fitness at Orchard Gateway, a Jollibee outlet at Lucky Plaza, Velocity @Novena Square, Bar Bar Black Sheep at Robertson Quay, Din Tai Fung at Suntec City and Waterway Point mall.



There were also more instances of visits to locations in Kallang Wave Mall, including to Yunomori Onsen and Spa and My Kampung.

The new locations are as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.



It added that people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 123 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national total to 48,035 cases.



This includes 11 infections in the community, consisting of five Singaporeans, one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

Two others are imported cases who arrived in Singapore from the Philippines on Jul 8 and who were tested during their 14-day stay-home notice period.

The remaining cases involve work permit holders residing in dormitories.

