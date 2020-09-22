New eligibility criteria for COVID-19 Support Grant from Oct 1

SINGAPORE: From Oct 1, those who are unemployed and applying for the COVID-19 Support Grant must show that they have tried to find a job or take up training programmes.

In addition, they must not own more than one property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are the new eligibility criteria announced on Tuesday (Sep 22) by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

They will apply to first-time applicants as well as those seeking a three-month extension of the support measure.

The grant was introduced in May to help Singaporeans and permanent residents who are unemployed, placed on involuntary no-pay leave or who have suffered significant income loss as a result of the COVID-19 economic impact.



It provides up to S$800 per month for three months to successful applicants.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had announced last month that the scheme will be extended until Dec 31. Applications for another round of support will open online on Oct 1.



First-time applicants who meet the current eligibility criteria may continue to apply for the grant until 6pm on Sep 31, said MSF.



Under the revised eligibility criteria, individuals must submit documents to show that they have made at least one job application or attended at least one interview in the two months before the application for the grant.

They must also email receipts or screenshots showing applications for SGUnited Skills programmes delivered by Continuing Education and Training (CET) Centres, including institutes of higher learning,

Individuals who have started their SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme - Company Training or SGUnited Skills courses will not be eligible for the COVID-19 Support Grant.



The new requirements are on top of the existing criteria such as having a gross monthly household income not more than S$10,000, or gross monthly per capita income not more than S$3,100.

Applicants must also not be on ComCare Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance or Long-Term Assistance.

"The intent of the additional job search/training requirement is to ensure applicants take active steps to improve their employment situation," said MSF in a media release.

"Applicants who have not started job search/training can do so and apply for the COVID-19 Support Grant when ready."



Those who need help filling in the online application form can call the ComCare Call hotline (1800-222-0000) or email Ask_SSO@msf.gov.sg. Those who are unable to apply online can approach their nearest Social Service Office to schedule an application slot.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram