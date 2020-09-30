DPM Heng to deliver ministerial statement on Oct 5 before debate on COVID-19 support measures

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday (Oct 5) on Singapore's response to the COVID-19 situation and the country's fiscal position.

Parliament will also table a Supplementary Supply Bill on the support measures Mr Heng had announced in August.

"In the upcoming parliament sitting, we will be tabling a Supplementary Supply Bill to reallocate resources for the measures announced in my ministerial statement in August," said Mr Heng in a Facebook post on Wednesday.



"We had announced the additional support then, before the opening of Parliament, as some of the support schemes - such as the Jobs Support Scheme - were ending in August," he added.



"In making the announcement then, we have provided much-needed certainty to businesses and workers."

Parliament will debate the Bill and the measures after Monday's ministerial statement, said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.



In a media release, the Ministry of Finance said Mr Heng will deliver his speech at 1.30pm.

"The statement will set out the broader overview of the progress of our fight against COVID-19, our fiscal position, and the strategies for us to emerge stronger from this crisis as an economy and as a society," said the ministry.



Mr Heng said that while Singapore's collective efforts to tackle the pandemic have paid off so far, the country must remain vigilant.



"We are progressively reopening our economy, in a safe manner. But there is much uncertainty ahead, and many people are understandably anxious about their jobs," he added.



"In the face of the profound uncertainty ahead, we will continue to adapt and chart a steady course forward."



