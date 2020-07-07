All COVID-19 swab tests at 96 MSF-funded facilities return negative: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 swab tests for about 3,300 members of staff, residents and clients of MSF-funded facilities have returned negative.

On Tuesday (Jul 7), Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said in a post on Facebook that the tests, which began on Jun 29 and ended Jul 1, were done as part of the expanded community testing efforts to support Singapore's safe reopening in Phase 2.



The facilities include voluntary children’s homes, crisis shelters, children’s disability homes, sheltered workshops, Day Activity Centres and Special Student Care Centres.

Safety measures like health checks and safe distancing are also "well in place" in these facilities, said Mr Lee.



"We are grateful for the close relationship we have with our partners, and thank them for their cooperation, support and dedicated service at the frontline, especially during this global health pandemic," he added.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has also arranged for the staff and residents of welfare homes, sheltered homes and adult disability homes to undergo sample swab testing "every few weeks" as part of its active surveillance regime.

On Jun 29, Mr Lee had said that MSF would conduct fortnightly sample tests of all the staff and residents of its facilities serving seniors to keep tabs on their health from July.

These tests complement existing safe management measures such as the mandatory wearing of masks in the homes and facilities, regular temperature and health checks, frequent washing of hands and cleaning of high touch areas.

Singapore is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening, which began on Jun 19.



