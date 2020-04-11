COVID-19: More than 4,500 swab tests performed at polyclinics, GP clinics to date, says MOH

SINGAPORE: More than 4,500 COVID-19 swab tests have been performed by polyclinics and general practitioner (GP) clinics to date, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Apr 11).

Responding to queries from CNA, MOH said they have been preparing primary care providers to perform COVID-19 swab tests for patients who meet the clinical criteria for a test in a primary care setting since mid-February.



"Currently, all 20 polyclinics and more than 140 general practitioner (GP) clinics are able to perform the swabbing at the clinic. To date, more than 4,500 swabs have been performed by these polyclinics and GP clinics for patients who meet the criteria for swabbing, as assessed by the doctors," said a MOH spokesperson.

The swab samples are sent to laboratories in public hospitals, the National Public Health Laboratories and private laboratories for testing.

MOH also advised those who had their swab samples taken to wear a mask and return home using private transport. They should also remain isolated at home while waiting for their test results.

