No visitors allowed in Tan Tock Seng Hospital wards after nurse tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Following its decision to tighten visitor restrictions on Wednesday (Apr 28) night, Tan Tock Seng Hospital said on Thursday afternoon that no visitors will be allowed into its wards until further notice.

This comes after a nurse, who had completed the full vaccination regimen, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. She was reported as a confirmed case on Wednesday.



"Please be informed that no visitors will be allowed into our wards until further notice," said the hospital in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"These are necessary measures to contain the situation and protect our patients and staff. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and we thank you for your understanding."



The hospital said late Wednesday night it was tightening its ward visiting policy, with only two pre-registered visitors allowed throughout a patient’s stay. These two visitors cannot be changed throughout the patient's stay.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital said on its website on Thursday that the update to its visiting policy was "in line with the latest measures to manage the spread of COVID-19".

Those with concerns can contact the hospital at 6357 3078, it said.



The nurse, a 46-year-old Philippine national, was among the three community infections reported on Wednesday. She was deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward.

She developed a cough, sore throat and body aches on Tuesday and sought treatment at the hospital. She tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day and was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.



The nurse received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 26, and the second dose on Feb 18. A doctor and three patients who were cared for in the same ward have tested "preliminarily positive", said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Tan Tock Seng Hospital has locked down the affected ward and is swabbing patients and staff members.



