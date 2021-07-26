Watch live: COVID-19 task force chairs to deliver ministerial statements on Government's response to pandemic

SINGAPORE: The three chairs of Singapore's COVID-19 task force will deliver ministerial statements in Parliament on Monday (Jul 26).

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong will speak about the Government's response to the pandemic.

Their ministerial statements will be carried live on CNA's YouTube channel.

Singapore tightened COVID-19 restrictions last Thursday as it returned to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) to combat a rise in local cases and contain several growing clusters linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

Under the measures, in effect until Aug 18, dining-in at F&B outlets is banned and social gatherings are limited to two people in a group.

The National Day Parade has been postponed to Aug 21 and a ceremonial parade will be held instead on the original date of Aug 9. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech has also been pushed back by a week to Aug 29.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,179 COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities from the disease.

