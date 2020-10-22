Man sentenced for visiting woman during COVID-19 circuit breaker, drink driving and road dispute

SINGAPORE: A man assaulted a cabby after a road dispute, and later broke COVID-19 laws by sending food to a woman during the "circuit breaker" and driving home drunk.

For five charges of voluntarily causing hurt, speeding, drink driving and breaking COVID-19 social laws, 47-year-old Wong Teck Chye was sentenced on Thursday (Oct 22) to three weeks' jail, a S$6,000 fine and a two-year driving ban.

The court heard that Wong was driving his Porsche Panamera next to a taxi driver who was ferrying a passenger along Sungei Road on Aug 8, 2019.

Both vehicles turned into Bencoolen Street and Wong misjudged his right turn as the cabby drove in front of him, scuffing his left wheel with the road kerb.

Unhappy with the cabby's driving and thinking that it had caused his Porsche to hit the kerb, Wong followed the cab and alighted along Bencoolen Link to confront the victim.

They argued until the cabby told him he did not want to argue further and told him to report the matter to the police if he wanted to.

As the cabby tried to close the door to leave, Wong's arm caught the door and forcefully opened it before kicking and punching the victim.

Wong then drove off and the victim went to a hospital with a swollen cheek.

On Apr 24 this year, when the "circuit breaker" was in place prohibiting any non-essential social gatherings, Wong left his home before 4pm to meet a friend.

He did so as he was "stressed about work and wanted someone to talk to", said Deputy Public Prosecutor Kor Zhen Hong.

They had dinner at her home and drank beer together, and Wong left past midnight after drinking five cans of Carlsberg.

A traffic police officer noticed the Porsche moving at an unusually fast speed along Tampines Expressway, which had a 90kmh speed limit.

He registered the speed as 133kmh on his traffic police motorcycle's speedometer and stopped Wong near Punggol Way.

Wong failed a breathalyser test and was taken to traffic police headquarters, where 43 microgrammes of alcohol was found in 100ml of his breath, exceeding the 35 microgramme limit.

The prosecutor asked for at least four weeks' jail, a fine of S$7,000 and a driving ban of 33 months.

Mr Kor said Wong had met his friend for "the completely frivolous and unnecessary purpose to have dinner and to drink alcohol".

Defence lawyer Stanley Bay objected to the prosecution's characterisation of the taxi incident as a road rage case, saying that his client had reacted after the door closed on him.

He added that just because Wong had followed the cab, this did not automatically equate to an intention to hurt the cabby.

