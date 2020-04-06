PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Hougang closed for 10 days after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots pre-school in Hougang will close for 10 days after a teacher who provides intervention programmes to a group of children at the centre tested positive for COVID-19.

The educator is a non-PCF para-educational professional, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on Monday (Apr 6).

The teacher was last in the PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Bedok Reservoir-Punggol Blk 414 on Apr 1 and developed symptoms the next day. The school is located at Blk 414 Hougang Avenue 10.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

ECDA, which was informed of the incident on Apr 5, has directed that the centre be closed from Apr 6 to Apr 15.

“This temporary closure covers the 14-day incubation period as the teacher was last in the centre on Apr 1,” ECDA said.

“In addition, all affected staff and children will be placed on a leave of absence during the closure period. Barring any new developments, the centre will resume limited service provision on Apr 16, to serve the group of parents who are working in essential services and are unable to extend their alternative care arrangements beyond the closure period," said ECDA.

The centre will also conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the pre-school premises and is closely monitoring the health of its staff members, parents and children.

ECDA said it will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the management, staff members, parents and children at the centre to ensure their safety and wellbeing of all.

“Pre-schools are reminded to be vigilant when conducting health checks, and to observe high standards of personal and environmental hygiene,” it said.

All PCF centres in Singapore were earlier closed for four days from Mar 26 after 14 employees from the PCF Sparkletots centre in Fengshan tested positive for COVID-19.

The My First Skool campus at 49 Rivervale Crescent also announced a temporary closure a teaching staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A separate My First Skool campus in Fernvale said it has ramped up cleaning and disinfection measures after a parent of two-preschoolers tested positive for the coronavirus.

