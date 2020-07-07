4 students, 1 teacher contract COVID-19; students linked to household infections and were already on home quarantine: MOE

SINGAPORE: Four students and a teacher have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (Jul 7).

The five are part of 20 new community COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore.

They are from different schools, said MOE - the students are from Bedok View Secondary School, East Spring Primary School, Jurong West Primary School and Jurong West Secondary School, while the teacher is from Assumption Pathway School.



The ministry said that the students are linked to household infections and were already on home quarantine order due to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) ringfencing measures before they were later tested as close contacts of their household members.



"These students were well when they were last in school the previous week," MOE said, adding that investigations for the teacher from Assumption Pathway School are ongoing.



About 60 students and 10 staff each in Assumption Pathway School, East Spring Primary School, Jurong West Primary School and Jurong West Secondary School have been issued either a 14-day leave of absence from MOE or home quarantine order from the health ministry.



"For Bedok View Secondary School, as the student was last in school on Jun 30, MOH has assessed the risk of infection for students and staff to be low.

"Hence, no leave of absence or home quarantine order has been issued," said MOE.

MOE added that beyond existing safe management measures, the affected schools have implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff, minimise the risk of transmission, and prevent the development of school-based clusters, including the thorough cleaning and disinfection of school premises.



"While we can expect to see such confirmed cases from time to time through a more extensive COVID-19 testing regime, we will continue to quickly isolate those who are at risk of infection through leave of absence and home quarantine orders," the ministry said.



"This will prevent transmissions and enable the rest of the school system to continue to function normally."



Schools had reopened on Jun 2 after about two months of full home-based learning during the circuit breaker period.

"Comprehensive safe management measures" have been implemented across schools to "bring students back in a careful and safe manner", MOE said.



"We would like to remind all parents, staff and students that if a student or any adult household member is unwell, the student should not go to school," said the ministry.



Singapore reported 157 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday, bringing its total number of cases to 45,140.



