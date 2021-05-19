COVID-19: Teen charged with meeting others for beer, birthday and online game Mobile Legends

SINGAPORE: A teenager was charged in court on Wednesday (May 19) with breaking COVID-19 regulations by repeatedly meeting other people for beer, a birthday gathering and to play the online social game Mobile Legends.

Dave Darren Savuryrajoo, 19, was given three charges of meeting others during the pandemic for non-permitted purposes, one charge of leaving his home without reasonable excuse and another charge of not wearing a mask while playing Mobile Legends at a multi-storey car park.

According to charge sheets, Dave first met two other people at the multi-storey rooftop garden at Block 810, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 on the night of Apr 10 last year to drink beer.

This was during the "circuit breaker" period, where everyone was told to stay indoors and to go out only for essential activities, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He is accused of leaving his house at about 4pm on Jun 13 last year without reasonable excuse, during the first phase of the reopening when laws prohibiting social gatherings remained in force. Three hours later, he allegedly met a woman at a flat in Block 240, Hougang Street 22, to gather for her birthday.

At 4.23am on Jun 14 last year, Dave allegedly met another person at the multi-storey car park at Block 567, Hougang Street 51, to play the online game Mobile Legends.

He was not wearing a mask over his nose and mouth when he did this, charge sheets allege.

Dave, who did not have a lawyer, said he intends to plead guilty and was given a date to do so on Jun 30.

For each charge of breaking a COVID-19 regulation, he could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both, if he is a first-time offender. If not, he faces double the maximum penalties.