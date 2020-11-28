Tekka Centre, Mustafa Centre and Yishun mall visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Tekka Centre and Mustafa Centre were among the locations added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Nov 28).



The COURTS Megastore in Tampines, Northpoint City in Yishun and Hoe Kee Superstore at New World Centre were also added to the list.

The locations are as follows:

Singapore confirmed one new community case on Saturday, a 60-year-old Singaporean woman who sells mutton at Tekka Market.

Her infection, which is currently unlinked, was detected through the ministry's surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on Thursday.



According to the ministry, she lives in Yishun Street 22 with her husband who has been working at Mustafa Centre for the past few years. She regularly visits her children who stay at Bishan Street 13 and Tampines Street 86.



Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, anyone who was at the listed locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and a loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile or the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

A total of six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed as of noon on Saturday, of which five were imported infections. There was also one death - a 68-year-old Singaporean man who had a history of hypertension and heart disease.



The man, who had travelled to Indonesia for work, is Singapore's 29th COVID-19 fatality. His cause of death as determined by the pathologist is ischaemic heart disease with COVID-19, said the health ministry.

