COVID-19: Temasek Foundation to provide free oximeters for Singapore households

SINGAPORE: All households in Singapore will be eligible to collect a free oximeter to allow residents to monitor their blood oxygen regularly, the Temasek Foundation said on Thursday (Jun 24).

This is part of its Stay Prepared initiative to “help everyone stay safe, especially with the emergence of new and more infectious COVID-19 variants”.

Regular use of an oximeter can help alert people to seek medical attention when their blood oxygen levels become dangerously low, it added.

“’Silent pneumonia' is one of the most serious consequences of COVID-19, where seriously ill people can feel generally well, despite damaged lungs and dangerously low levels of oxygen,” Temasek Foundation said.

Singapore Post will also distribute a leaflet with a redemption tab to each household letterbox between Jun 28 and Jul 3.

Residents can take the leaflet to collect the oximeter between Jul 5 and Aug 5 at more than 300 participating supermarket and pharmacy outlets across the island. Information on the collection points and operating hours are available at www.stayprepared.sg/oximeter.

They can also collect on behalf of other family households or their friends and neighbours by bringing along their household leaflets with the redemption tabs.

“There is plenty of stock, so there is no need to rush,” said Temasek Foundation, adding that residents may opt to collect after Jul 7 or during off-peak hours to avoid crowds.



In case of a defective or faulty oximeter, residents may exchange their unit at the Temasek Shophouse at 28 Orchard Road.

They may do so between Jul 5 and Aug 31, during operating hours. However, free oximeters cannot be collected at the premises. Residents must bring the oximeter and its box in its original condition, along with Government-issued identification such as their NRIC or FIN card for identification purposes.



This is the latest initiative from the Temasek Foundation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, following the distribution of free hand sanitisers and face masks to Singapore households.

