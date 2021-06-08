COVID-19 testing under way for more than 300 residents at Punggol HDB block

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 testing started on Tuesday morning (Jun 8) for residents of a Punggol HDB block, the latest in a string of mass testing operations after infected cases were detected in housing blocks.

Mandatory swab tests for more than 300 residents in Block 325A Sumang Walk were announced on Monday night, after eight infections were discovered across three different households.

The latest case was a 13-year-old girl, a student of Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School. Her infection was confirmed last Saturday and she currently has no links to previous COVID-19 cases.



Sumang Walk residents wait in line for COVID-19 testing on Jun 8, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Four other residents – members of the same family – tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in May. They were linked to the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster.

Three people in another household also tested positive – a 28-year-old Singaporean homemaker whose infection was confirmed on May 20 and two family members.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing is to prevent any possible spread in the community.



If any cases are detected, they will be isolated and their close contacts will be tested and quarantined, MOH said.

Residents of Block 325A Sumang Walk getting their temperature taken at the testing zone on Jun 8, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Residents entering the testing zone on Jun 8, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

MP Janil Puthucheary (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol) said residents were calm after receiving word of the testing.

“Actually, many of them volunteered to help … the residents’ network, the grassroots volunteers and the residents of the block offered to help their neighbours,” said Dr Puthucheary.

He said they will be “keeping an ear out” for residents who may be under quarantine or stay-home notice orders and need assistance.

“We have quite a few families here with children. They know each other quite well and they've pledged to help to look after each other.”

The COVID-19 testing zone at Block 324 Sumang Walk on Jun 8, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Common areas at the block have been cleaned and disinfected, Dr Puthucheary said.



A total of 361 residents across 124 households will undergo the swab tests. The tests will be conducted at the pavilion at Block 324 Sumang Walk on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 4pm.

MOH has also encouraged people who visited the block from May 10 to Jun 5 to come forward for testing.



Additional reporting by Nisha Rahim.

