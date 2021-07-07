Sale of DIY COVID-19 test kits to be extended to supermarkets and convenience stores; no more purchase limits
SINGAPORE: The sale of COVID-19 self-test kits will be extended to more general retailers like supermarkets and convenience stores from Jul 16, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Wednesday (Jul 7).
Previous purchase limits set at 10 Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits per individual will also be lifted.
The announcement came three weeks after such over-the-counter tests were made available at certain retail pharmacies.
“With this, more individuals, particularly those who do not have acute respiratory infection symptoms, can test themselves if they are concerned about potential exposure to COVID-19,” said MOH.
READ: Groups of five can dine out from Jul 12; work-from-home remains the default
READ: People fully vaccinated under national exercise may be able to gather in groups of 8 from end-July
MANDATORY FAST AND EASY TESTS
The authorities announced the progressive roll-out of Fast and Easy Tests (FETs) for staff in higher-risk settings last month.
Since then, they have been working with businesses to commence FET Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) via Employer-Supervised Self Swab or at Quick Test Centres.
READ: Supermarkets within buildings to reintroduce TraceTogether-only SafeEntry and SafeEntry Gateways
Given that “many of the systems are now in place”, FET RRT will be made mandatory for staff members from certain higher-risk settings from Jul 15.
These include dine-in F&B establishments, personal care services such as spas and hair salons, gyms and fitness studios, where clients are unmasked.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram