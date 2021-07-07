Sale of DIY COVID-19 test kits to be extended to supermarkets and convenience stores; no more purchase limits

SINGAPORE: The sale of COVID-19 self-test kits will be extended to more general retailers like supermarkets and convenience stores from Jul 16, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Wednesday (Jul 7).

Previous purchase limits set at 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits per individual will also be lifted.

The announcement came three weeks after such over-the-counter tests were made available at certain retail pharmacies.

“With this, more individuals, particularly those who do not have acute respiratory infection symptoms, can test themselves if they are concerned about potential exposure to COVID-19,” said MOH.

MANDATORY FAST AND EASY TESTS

The authorities announced the progressive roll-out of Fast and Easy Tests (FETs) for staff in higher-risk settings last month.

Since then, they have been working with businesses to commence FET Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) via Employer-Supervised Self Swab or at Quick Test Centres.

Co-chair of the multi-ministry COVID-19 task force Lawrence Wong said that many businesses have come on board the new regime over the past few weeks.

Given that “many of the systems and processes" are now in place, FET RRT will be made mandatory for staff members from certain higher-risk settings from Jul 15, said Mr Wong on Wednesday.

These include dine-in F&B establishments, personal care services such as spas and hair salons, and gyms and fitness studios, where clients are unmasked.

Last month, Mr Wong said the task force would not rule out providing the test kits at a subsidised or lower price.

“We will make these test kits available for free to the establishments over the next three months," he added.

