Mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents of Rowell Road HDB block after 12 cases detected

SINGAPORE: Residents of 639 Rowell Road in the Jalan Besar area will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test after 12 infections were detected at the Housing Board block.

The 12 cases were from two households, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Jul 15), adding that it is investigating "likely COVID-19 transmission" at the block.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine links and the source of transmission, said MOH.

Testing will be conducted at the pavilion at 636 Veerasamy Road on Jul 16 between 9am and 4pm. It is optional for those who tested negative for COVID-19 from Jul 11 onwards, said MOH.



In a Facebook post on Thursday, Member of Parliament for the area Denise Phua said testing will not be held at the block's void deck as there are other facilities and shops on the ground floor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All residents of 639 Rowell Road will have received SMSes and letters to inform them of the mandatory testing, said Ms Phua, who is also vice-chairman of Jalan Besar Town Council.

She added that the town council has cleaned and disinfected the affected block.



VOLUNTARY TESTING FOR VISITORS

To detect possible asymptomatic cases in the community, MOH said it will conduct voluntary testing for visitors and people who interacted with residents of 639 Rowell Road between Jun 30 and Jul 14.



Advertisement

Testing for visitors will be conducted by appointment only at designated regional screening centres from Jul 16 to Jul 17 between 9am and 4pm.

"In the event that a positive COVID-19 case is detected, MOH will isolate the case, identify all close contacts, test and quarantine them to protect the community from further transmission," MOH added.



Residents are advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

MOH also advised those waiting for their test results to minimise social interactions as much as possible. They should continue to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram