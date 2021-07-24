Mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents of 2 blocks in Ang Mo Kio, Clementi after cases detected

SINGAPORE: Residents of two Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio and Clementi will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing after 20 infections were detected there, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Jul 24).



Eight cases were detected in four households at Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, while 12 cases were picked up in four other households at Block 340 Clementi Avenue 5.

Most of the cases have been linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, said MOH, adding that epidemiological investigations are ongoing.



To uncover community infection cases, the ministry will conduct mandatory COVID-19 testing for all residents of both blocks, as well as the owners and staff of commercial units at Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

“Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for COVID-19 infection from Jul 20 onwards,” MOH said.

For those who live or work at Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, testing will be conducted at the pavilion at Block 460A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Jul 25 and 26, between 9am and 4pm.

For residents of Block 340 Clementi Avenue 5, testing will be done at the void deck on Jul 25, also between 9am and 4pm.

Residents are required to bring their NRIC for identification, MOH said. Leaflets have also been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to provide residents with more information.

The ministry urged residents to keep to their appointment time and monitor their health closely, as well as to consult a doctor if they feel unwell.

MOH will also conduct voluntary COVID-19 tests for those who visited both blocks between Jul 9 and 23, as well as those who had interacted with residents during this period.

Those who visited the Ang Mo Kio block can get tested at designated regional screening centres from Jul 25 to 27, as well as at the pavilion at Block 460A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Jul 26 and 27, between 9am and 4pm.

People who visited the Clementi block can also get also tested at designated regional screening centres on Jul 25 and 26.

Testing will be conducted by appointment only, said MOH.

“We encourage these individuals to come forward for testing,” the ministry added.

“Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible,” it said.

“They should continue to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell.”



