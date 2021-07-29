Mandatory COVID-19 tests for all students, staff at Punggol Primary School after cases detected

Punggol Primary School will move to home-based learning from Thursday until Aug 6.

SINGAPORE: Mandatory swab tests will be carried out for all students and staff members of Punggol Primary School on Thursday (Jul 29) and Friday after several COVID-19 cases were detected.

A new cluster linked to a cleaner at Punggol Primary School was identified on Tuesday and grew to seven cases on Wednesday, according to daily updates from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Swab tests for all students and staff members will take place at the school as part of precautionary efforts to safeguard them and to prevent any possible spread to the community, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said early Thursday morning in response to CNA's queries.

The school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before it is reopened for the swab tests.

Home-based learning will be implemented for all students from Thursday to Aug 6.

MOE also provided details of six COVID-19 cases at the school. It did not specify if those cases are part of the cluster linked to the cleaner, or if they are linked to other cases.

The six cases include two contract cleaners and one non-teaching staff member. These three cases were "not in close contact with students and teachers", said MOE.

“Separately, one teacher and two students have also tested positive. The teacher is not a close contact of the students. Investigations are under way to see if the cases are linked," added the Education Ministry.

All close contacts of cases have been placed under quarantine order or leave of absence.

“MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the school and parents to ensure the well-being of staff and students,” it said.

"Students and staff should also seek medical attention immediately if they feel unwell, continue practising good personal hygiene and adhere to safe management measures. Personal and social responsibility will play an important role in keeping our schools safe."

Singapore reported 130 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday, including 27 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market and Food Centre.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster has grown to 932 cases and remains the largest active cluster in the country.

