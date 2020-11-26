COVID-19 tests to be offered to workers at key delivery centres, logistics delivery firms: MOH

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 tests will be offered to workers at key delivery centres and key logistics delivery companies in the coming weeks, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Nov 26).

MOH also announced that from 11.59pm on Saturday, travellers who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Finland and Turkey will have to serve their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

TESTING FOR MORE COMMUNITY GROUPS

The COVID-19 tests offered to workers at key delivery centres, such as Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, and key logistics delivery companies are part of efforts to "provide a better picture of population prevalence and facilitate the early containment of cryptic cases in the community", said MOH.

The ministry announced on Wednesday it would offer COVID-19 tests to stallholders in and around Tekka Centre this week, with operations near Little India MRT station.



The multi-ministry task force has been progressively conducting testing operations for identified community groups, such as stallholders, food delivery personnel and cashiers across the island, said MOH.

More than 5,000 people have been tested at Marine Parade, Ang Mo Kio and Taman Jurong since September, and all have come back negative for COVID-19.



"The results of the community testing operations indicate very low prevalence rates in the community, and is an indicator that our safe management measures are helping to keep our community safe," said the health ministry.

It will be "reaching out to other identified community groups" to offer the tests on a one-time basis.



MOH "strongly" encouraged people in these identified community groups to use the testing services offered, adding that the costs of these tests will be fully borne by the Government.



TIGHTER BORDER MEASURES FOR TRAVELLERS FROM FINLAND, TURKEY

All travellers entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Saturday with a travel history in the past 14 days to Finland or Turkey will have to serve their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.



This is a revision from an announcement on Oct 27 that travellers from these two countries would be allowed to serve their stay-home notice at a suitable place of residence.

The new measure will also affect travellers who had obtained approval earlier to opt out of staying at dedicated facilities.

"The multi-ministry task force has been closely monitoring the global COVID-19 situation, and will be tightening border measures given the increase in cases in Finland and Turkey," MOH said.

Travellers from Fiji, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Thailand are still allowed to apply to opt out of dedicated facilities and serve their 14-day stay-home notice at their place of residence, if they fulfil the following criteria:

- they travelled to no other country/region than the above-mentioned countries, as well as Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam, in the last 14 consecutive days prior to entry; and

- they are living alone or with household members who are also serving a stay-home notice with the same travel history and duration of the notice



"We will continue to review and calibrate our border measures to enable a safe reopening of our borders, while facilitating the resumption of key economic activities which are critical for livelihoods," said MOH.

"Testing remains a key enabler to safe reopening, and we will continue to extend surveillance testing progressively to more community groups across Singapore."



