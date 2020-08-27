MOH 'facilitating' tests for visitors to camera store where COVID-19 case may have been in contact with infected employee

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be "facilitating" testing for visitors to a camera shop in Excelsior Shopping Centre after a COVID-19 case may have had contact with an infected store employee.



The 31-year-old Singaporean woman was among the two community cases reported on Thursday (Aug 27) by MOH, and was detected after being diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.



Epidemiological investigations found that the woman had visited SLR Revolution camera shop at Excelsior Shopping Centre on Aug 17, when she "may have had contact" with a previous case, who had gone to work at the shop during his infectious period.

"The risk of infection for visitors is assessed to be low," MOH said. "However as a precautionary measure, MOH will be contacting all individuals who had visited the shop between Aug 15 and Aug 18, and facilitating COVID-19 testing for them."

Those who are unwell when contacted will be taken to the hospital for further medical assessment.

MOH advised all visitors to SLR Revolution during the affected dates to monitor their health and seek medical attention promptly should they develop acute respiratory infection symptoms.



NEW LOCATIONS VISITED BY COVID-19 CASES

Our Tampines Hub and two stores in Elias Mall were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

Our Tampines Hub was visited between 3pm and 3.45pm on Aug 22. The 623 F&B outlet and Sheng Siong supermarket were visited between 7.45am and 9.05am on Aug 19.



(Table: MOH)

MOH said that people who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by the ministry.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, MOH added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.



