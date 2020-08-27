MOH 'facilitating' tests for visitors to camera store where COVID-19 case may have been in contact with infected employee

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be "facilitating" COVID-19 testing for people who visited a camera shop in Excelsior Shopping Centre earlier this month, after a COVID-19 case reported on Thursday (Aug 27) may have had contact with an infected store employee.

The 31-year-old Singaporean woman was among the two community cases reported on Thursday by MOH, and was detected after being diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Epidemiological investigations found that the woman had visited SLR Revolution camera shop at Excelsior Shopping Centre on Aug 17, when she "may have had contact" with a previous case, who had gone to work at the shop during his infectious period.

The woman first had symptoms on Aug 22 and was confirmed with COVID-19 on Aug 26.

"The risk of infection for visitors is assessed to be low," MOH said. "However as a precautionary measure, MOH will be contacting all individuals who had visited the shop between Aug 15 and Aug 18, and facilitating COVID-19 testing for them."

Those who are unwell when contacted will be taken to the hospital for further medical assessment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOH advised all visitors to the shop during the affected dates to monitor their health and seek medical attention promptly should they develop acute respiratory infection symptoms.

The employee who went to work at the Excelsior shop is a 61-year-old Singaporean man. He had onset of symptoms on Aug 17 and tested positive on Aug 20. MOH said that he had gone to work during his infectious period.

He is also linked to another case, a 65-year-old Singaporean woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug 23. She had been placed in quarantine and was tested during quarantine to determine her status.

STORE TO REOPEN ON FRIDAY

In a Facebook post on Aug 20, SLR Revolution said that its Excelsior Shopping Centre branch would close temporarily after an employee was confirmed to have COVID-19.

It added that staff members who worked at the branch would be quarantined for 14 days and its premises would be disinfected.

On Aug 25, SLR Revolution wrote that all employees from its Excelsior branch had tested negative for COVID-19, but that they would not return to work until Sep 1.

The company said the team from its Jurong Point branch - which did not have any interaction with employees at the Excelsior outlet - would be stationed at the shop at Excelsior Shopping Centre when it resumes operations on Friday.

NEW LOCATIONS VISITED BY COVID-19 CASES

Separately, MOH on Thursday also added Our Tampines Hub and two stores in Elias Mall to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

Our Tampines Hub was visited between 3pm and 3.45pm on Aug 22. The 623 F&B outlet and Sheng Siong supermarket were visited between 7.45am and 9.05am on Aug 19.

(Table: MOH)

MOH said that people who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by the ministry.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, MOH added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 77 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 56,572. Fatalities linked to COVID-19 remain at 27.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram