3rd person in public healthcare who works at Singapore Expo community care facility contracts COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A nurse working at the community care facility at the Singapore Expo tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (May 5) – the third case linked to the facility.

The 20-year-old Singaporean man works as a nurse at the Singapore Expo community care facility, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday, adding that he has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions.

He is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at the Singapore Expo.

He was among the 632 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday. Singapore has confirmed 19,410 cases of the disease so far.

The 20-year-old nurse is the third confirmed case working in the public healthcare sector that is linked to the Singapore Expo facility.

A 52-year-old Singaporean woman, who was a healthcare volunteer at the facility, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Last Saturday, a 34-year-old nurse employed by the Health Promotion Board and deployed to the Singapore Expo was confirmed to have the coronavirus.



The community care facility houses both recovering patients and “early” patients, who are confirmed to have COVID-19 but are mostly well.

Such community facilities have helped shift patient load away from hospitals, housing the majority of all COVID-19 patients in Singapore.

These facilities, situated in places like Singapore Expo, Changi Exhibition Centre and D’Resort in Pasir Ris, are for coronavirus patients with mild symptoms and lower risk factors.

As of Apr 26, there have been 66 COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers and support staff, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in Parliament on Monday. Of these, 46 have had direct contact with patients.

He was responding to chairman of Government Parliamentary Committee for Health Dr Chia Shi-Lu, who asked how many healthcare workers have been infected by the COVID-19 virus and how many have been infected in their line of duty.

Mr Gan added that healthcare workers have taken extra level of care at their workplaces to protect themselves and their families.

“Nevertheless, in the event that our healthcare workers fall sick, we will ensure that they are well taken care of. Under such unfortunate circumstances, our institutions stay in touch with infected healthcare workers to check-in on their general well-being,” he said.

