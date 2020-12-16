3 people arrested after more than 100 face masks redeemed illegally from vending machines

SINGAPORE: Three people have been arrested on suspicion of illegally redeeming face masks from vending machines put up by Temasek Foundation, said police on Wednesday (Dec 16).

In a news release, the authorities said they received separate reports between Nov 30 and Dec 5 from victims who were unable to collect their Government-issued reusable face masks from various vending machines in Singapore.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"A check conducted against the system’s records indicated that the face masks had already been redeemed," said the police.



A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly using personal information that was illegally obtained to redeem more than 40 reusable face masks from a vending machine located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Another case took place at Clementi Community Centre, where a 41-year-old woman is said to have redeemed more than 60 reusable face masks without authorisation. She was arrested on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A third case involved a 52-year-old man who purportedly also used illegally obtained personal information to redeem more than 60 reusable face masks at a vending machine along Bedok Reservoir Road. He was arrested on Tuesday.

These cases are believed to be unrelated, police said.



Footage from police cameras and closed circuit television cameras in the vending machines helped the police in identifying the suspects.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Advertisement

For retaining illegally obtained personal information, offenders face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram