3 workplaces asked to stop operations for not adhering to safe management measures: MOM

SINGAPORE: Three workplaces have been asked to cease operations for not putting in place adequate safe management measures to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The three workplaces were among more than 200 inspected by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) over the last two days, as businesses resumed operations following Singapore's exiting of the "circuit breaker" on Monday (Jun 1).

MOM first shared its requirements for safe management measures at the workplace on May 9.

The three workplaces censured did not ensure that adequate safe management measures were put in place, which include instructing all employees to return to work in the office, instead of making provisions to allow employees to continue working from home, said MOM in a Facebook post on Wednesday.



MOM also issued 14 composition fines to employers who breached requirements for safe management measures.

MOM added employers will be asked to explain their actions if it receives complaints from employees who have been asked to return to the workplace or office despite being able to work from home as they had done so during the circuit breaker period.

"If they are unable to provide a reasonable explanation, we will have to take enforcement action accordingly in order to protect employees," it said.



Mr Silas Sng, divisional director of the MOM's occupational safety and health division said it is "understandable" that some employers may be eager to have employees return to work in the office after the two-month long circuit breaker period.

"However, we would like to remind employees that working from home must remain the default working arrangement for employees who are able to do so,” Mr Sng said.



MOM also urged all employers and workers to take the safe management measures seriously.

More information on safe management measures requirements can be found at http://go.gov.sg/newsmm3jun.

