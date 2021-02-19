Tighter COVID-19 measures will remain for a few weeks after Chinese New Year festivities: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Stricter COVID-19 measures that were introduced before Chinese New Year will remain in place for a few weeks after festivities are over, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 19).

The measures, which include a cap of eight visitors per household per day, have been in place since Jan 26 after a rise back then in the number of community cases.

“Since then, the situation has improved but it’s too early to say what happens,” said Mr Wong, co-chair of the COVID-19 task force, as he noted that the virus has an “incubation time”.

“So we will monitor one, two, a few weeks after the New Year celebrations and festivities are over,” he said. “And if the situation remains stable, under control, then we will review and we will consider the measures again and see whether or not there is scope for us to adjust.”

Speaking to reporters during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination centre at Jalan Besar Community Club, Mr Wong said authorities will also look into events that were postponed, such as the National School Games, to see when they can resume.

He thanked residents for their cooperation amid the tighter measures.

“By all accounts, when I meet people and ask them, everyone has had a much quieter, more subdued New Year and they understand the rationale for doing this,” Mr Wong said.

“So we are hopeful that with everyone's cooperation we will not have a spike in cases post-New Year period, but we will not know until one or two weeks after the New Year celebrations, so we are continuing to monitor the situation and we seek everyone's cooperation to maintain this very disciplined approach."

