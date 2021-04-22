TraceTogether-only SafeEntry: 7 things you need to know

SINGAPORE: TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be mandatory at all higher-risk venues such as shopping malls, workplaces, schools and restaurants from Jun 1.



Other modes of SafeEntry check-in, such as using the Singpass app or scanning the barcode on personal IDs, will be discontinued, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) said on Thursday (Apr 22).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the public can check-in by using their TraceTogether app to scan the venue's QR code, displaying their TraceTogether token for venue staff members to scan, or tapping their app or token at a SafeEntry Gateway device.



Here’s what you need to know:



1. WHERE CAN I COLLECT MY TOKEN?

The authorities said more than 90 per cent of the population have either downloaded the TraceTogether app, collected the token, or both.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are not yet onboard the TraceTogether programme, you can collect the token at any community club or community centre islandwide. You should bring your original ID with a barcode. You may also collect the token on behalf of your family members by producing their IDs.



More information can be found on the TokenGoWhere website.



2. HOW DO I KNOW IF MY TOKEN IS WORKING?



TraceTogether token users can check if their token is working by looking out for a green light that blinks about once every minute.



Advertisement

If the token is blinking red, or if there is no light at all, users should replace their token at any community club, community centre or token replacement booths set up at selected shopping malls.



Tokens that are out of battery or faulty are replaced for free. The first replacement of lost tokens will also be free, but subsequent replacements will be chargeable.

3. WILL CHILDREN BE REQUIRED TO USE TRACETOGETHER?



Children below primary school age are not required to be on the TraceTogether programme as they are usually accompanied by their guardian. These children who are below the age of seven also do not have to perform SafeEntry check-in.



4. DO I NEED TO CHECK -OUT?



Similar to SafeEntry, check-out is encouraged but not mandatory for TraceTogether. According to the SafeEntry website, there is no need for users to check-out if they have checked-in using the SafeEntry Gateway.



TraceTogether app users who check-in using the venue’s QR code may continue to check-out on their app after leaving the venue.

5. WILL I STILL BE ABLE TO USE MY ID BARCODE TO ENTER VENUES?



From Jun 1, other modes of SafeEntry will be discontinued, including the scanning of barcodes on IDs. Individuals will only be granted entry with IDs under extenuating circumstances and at the discretion of the venue operations.



Such extenuating circumstances may include occasions where TraceTogether app users are unable to check-in with the venue’s SafeEntry QR code, or if app users have a mobile phone that is out of battery.



The SafeEntry website also said that users causing significant inconvenience to the rest of the patrons while attempting to check-in may also be granted entry with an ID instead of a TraceTogether app or token.



SafeEntry also need not be done by emergency personnel such as medical or ambulance services, those who have severe disabilities or special needs, as well as those who are distressed and seeking essential services such as that of the police.



6. MUST I USE TRACETOGETHER AT VENUES WITHIN A SHOPPING MALL?



Patrons must still use TraceTogether at sub-venues if they are listed on the SafeEntry website. Within a TraceTogether shopping mall, food and beverage outlets, and gyms are still required to implement TraceTogether-only SafeEntry.



Such locations are examples of establishments where the transmission risk is higher, said the authorities, with individuals likely to be in close proximity for long periods. Those patronising such venues may also be removing their masks to exercise or eat.



TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will not be required for large retail stores and supermarkets located inside a mall. This is because interactions at these venues are generally more transient, in addition to the fact that all visitors would have already checked in at the mall entrances.



TraceTogether check-ins will still be required at large retail stores and supermarkets within malls when they are operating outside of the mall’s operating hours.



Check-ins will not be mandatory for small retail shops within shopping malls. With the widespread enrolment in the TraceTogether programme, such venues should now remove SafeEntry to increase convenience for their patrons, said the authorities.



7. WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE "FAVOURITES" AND GROUP CHECK-IN FEATURES?



Not to worry – the “Favourites” feature will remain in the TraceTogether app.



Group check-in will also still be allowed if the TraceTogether app user scans the SafeEntry QR code. This function is not available with the SafeEntry Gateway.



For group check-in, venue staff members are reminded to only permit entry if those in the group display their app or token.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram