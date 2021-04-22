Students will not be denied entry to schools should they misplace, forget TraceTogether token or app: MOE

SINGAPORE: Students will not be denied entry to schools should they not have the TraceTogether app, or have misplaced or forgotten to bring their token, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday (Apr 22).



But students should remember to bring their token or app if they are involved in external activities at venues that require TraceTogether-only SafeEntry, to ensure that they are able to participate in these activities.



In an update to the frequently asked questions section of its website, MOE said schools are “generally safe” with the existing safe management measures.



With the nationwide implementation of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry from Jun 1, students are “strongly encouraged” to have either a token or app with them in schools.



“This would help to identify and inform close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases quickly and isolate them, so as to limit the risk of transmissions,” said MOE.



From Jun 1, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be mandatory at all venues that experience "higher throughput of visitors, and/or where people are likely to be in close proximity for prolonged periods", said the Ministry of Health and Smart Nation and Digital Government Group on Thursday.



This includes shopping malls, workplaces, restaurants and schools. Other modes of SafeEntry, including using the Singpass app or scanning the barcode on personal IDs, will be discontinued.



Although both the TraceTogether app and token serve the same function, MOE said students are encouraged to bring the token to school for ease of contact tracing as they may not have access to their mobile phones all the time during classes or outdoor activities.



Parents of students with special educational needs are encouraged to obtain and use the TraceTogether token for their child for school activities that may require it and for their private use.



MOE said parents of students who do not routinely carry a TraceTogether token should take note that some out-of-school activities, such as external co-curricular activities and learning journeys, could involve entry to public or commercial buildings which require the app or token from Jun 1.



"For such activities, parents may wish to work out an arrangement with their child's school to facilitate the use of the child's (TraceTogether) token for these activities," said MOE.



Students who have missed the deadline to request a token via their respective schools may still collect it at any community centre or community club listed on the TokenGoWhere website. Parents may also collect the token on their child’s behalf.



Those who have lost or misplaced their tokens can get replacements. The first replacement for lost tokens will be free.



MOE added that TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will also apply to institutes of higher learning and private educational institutes. Students and staff members who are not on board the TraceTogether programme should download the app or collect the token.



The TraceTogether token’s battery is expected to last six months and is non-rechargeable.



Users can check if their token is working by looking out for a green light that blinks about once every minute.

If the token is blinking red, or if there is no light at all, users should replace their token at any community club or community centre, or at token replacement booths set up at selected malls.



