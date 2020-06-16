No evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or packaging: SFA

SINGAPORE: There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted to humans through food or food packaging and equipment, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Jun 16).

This is line with the "current state of knowledge across scientific communities and public health authorities", said the agency in a Facebook post.

SFA's comments came amid reports that the coronavirus was found on chopping boards used for salmon at Beijing's Xinfadi market. Beijing reported more than 100 new infections over the past five days after the initial cases, sparking fears of a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

China has also halted purchases from European salmon suppliers because of fears they might be linked to the outbreak at the Beijing market.

SFA said in its post that it is aware of the concerns of COVID-19 being spread through food such as salmon.

"We are monitoring the developments closely," it said.

The agency also reminded members of the public of the importance of hygiene practices, including:

Seeking medical attention and staying home if unwell

Washing hands with soap and water before eating, and after going to the toilet

Avoiding touching your face with hands

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and throwing the tissue into a bin immediately

Not engaging in any food handling or preparation if unwell, and

Not sharing food or drinks with others.

