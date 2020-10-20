Singapore residents with COVID-19 symptoms on return can access subsidies, insurance coverage for medical bills

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders travelling out of Singapore who have COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of their return will now be allowed to tap into government subsidies and insurance coverage for their medical bills, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday (Oct 20).

This is in line with the "progressive move" to reopen Singapore's borders, said MOH.

As the number of COVID-19 cases has steadily fallen, the Government has set up "green lane" arrangements and travel bubbles with countries and cities including Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Currently, Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders travelling overseas after Mar 27 are responsible for their own inpatient medical bills if they develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of their return of Singapore.

They are also unable to access government subsidies or insurance coverage, whether through MediShield Life, integrated shield plans or private insurance.

There will be "no change" for those who departed Singapore before Mar 27, MOH said, adding that the Government will continue to pay for any inpatient medical bills for COVID-19 treatment upon return.



