COVID-19: Singapore to disallow entry for all long-term pass holders, short-term visitors with recent travel history to India

SINGAPORE: All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore from Apr 24, announced the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Apr 22).

This includes visitors who transit in India, and all who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore, he said.

India's COVID-19 situation has worsened in recent days, with daily records of new cases.

Noting that many of the new arrivals from India work in the construction, marine and process sectors and live in the dormitories, COVID-19 multi-ministry task force co-chair, Lawrence Wong, said on Thursday: “We know that this major move will have an impact on our construction, marine and process sectors. And many local SMEs and contractors will be badly impacted.

“The Government will be looking at providing additional support measures to help these companies.”

There is no evidence that the recent cases at the Westlite Woodlands Dormitory are linked to a new strain from India, said Mr Wong, who is also the Education Minister.

“Even if they were to serve out the stay-home notices, we know that that is never 100 per cent foolproof, and leaks can still happen,” he added.

“And if such a leak were to happen amongst new Indian arrivals working in these sectors, then a new strain may get leaked into the dormitory and worse, even recovered or vaccinated workers may get infected and then we may see new clusters emerging again in our dormitories.”

STRICTER MEASURES

All travellers with recent travel history to India who have yet to complete their 14-day stay-home notice by 2359 hours on Thursday will need to serve their additional seven-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities instead of their place of residence, MOH added in its press release.

MOH had said on Tuesday that all travellers from India will have to serve an additional seven days of stay-home notice at their residence after their 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.



“The situation we are in reminds us once again of how unpredictable and volatile the pandemic can be. It’s been more than one year since we’ve started this fight against COVID. Things are fluid, they change rapidly, and we have to be prepared,” said Mr Wong.

“We are facing an invisible and a very formidable enemy. And the new strains of the virus that we see in many other countries are worrying because it suggests that we have to continue staying on guard, even tightening some measures.

“And even perhaps after this round of vaccination, we might have to continue with further rounds of vaccinations, even up to beyond this year, because we will have to be confronting not just the virus today but potentially new strains of the virus that may be more infections and virulent.”

NEW VARIANTS

Addressing the new variants of the COVID-19 virus, director of medical services Associate Professor Kenneth Mak said that as of Apr 20, Singapore has detected seven local cases of the B117 variant of the virus, or the UK variant, and one local case of the B1351 variant, also known as the South African variant.

The case with the B1351 variant, or Case 61822, works in the marine industry and was exposed to “potentially infectious sources” from ships visiting Singapore, he added.

For the seven cases infected with the B117 variant, all necessary public health actions have been taken to isolate and ringfence these cases, added Assoc Prof Mak.

“And while there has been transmission to members of the same household for three cases amongst these eight cases, there’s not been any further detected community spread.”

Singapore has detected 342 imported cases with the B117, B1351, B11281, and P1, P2, and P3 variants, said Assoc Prof Mak.

The P1, P2 and P3 variants are also known as the B11281, B11282 and B11283 variants respectively.

The B1525 and B1617 strains of the virus have also been detected among imported cases into Singapore, he added.

“All these cases have already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and we’ve not detected any further community spread for any of these other variants of interest.”

