Singapore tightens COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from Australia's New South Wales

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Thursday (Jun 24) announced tighter COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from the Australian state of New South Wales.

From 11.59pm on Saturday, short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass with travel history to New South Wales within the last 21 days will not be allowed to enter Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have travelled to New South Wales in the last three weeks will be placed on a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence.

They will also be subject to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests upon arrival in Singapore and before the end of their stay-home notice period.

These measures will be taken for travellers from New South Wales "given the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there", said MOH.

Currently, they are allowed to go about their activities in Singapore if their on-arrival PCR test result is negative.

EASED RULES FOR TRAVELLERS FROM VICTORIA STATE

Those with travel history to Australia's Victoria State within the last 21 days will take the PCR test upon arrival in lieu of a seven-day stay-home notice, said the Health Ministry, citing the improved COVID-19 situation there.

From 11.59pm on Saturday, such travellers who test negative will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore.

Short-term visitors with travel history from Victoria in the last three weeks can now apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Jul 1.

Those who are already serving their seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence as of 11.59pm on Jun 26 will still be required to complete their notice period and take an exit swab.

All others with travel history to Australia, except New South Wales, in the last 21 days will continue to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in lieu of a stay-home notice.

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community," said MOH.

New South Wales reported eleven new local cases on Thursday, the third straight day the state recorded a double-digit rise as officials fight to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

"Since the pandemic has started, this is perhaps the scariest period that New South Wales is going through," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Tough restrictions have been imposed in Sydney, with health officials saying transmission could be happening even through minimal contact with infected persons.

