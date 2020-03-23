COVID-19: All travellers entering Singapore from Mar 27 must submit health declaration forms online

SINGAPORE: From 9am on Mar 27, all travellers arriving in Singapore will have to submit a health declaration online before proceeding with immigration clearance, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Mar 23).

Travellers - residents and long-term pass holders included - will have to submit their declaration via the SG Arrival Card (SGAC) e-Service.

The health declaration will be made available before Mar 27, so that travellers who are due to arrive before that can complete it in advance of their arrival, said ICA.

Screengrab of the landing page of the SG Arrival Card website.

"This new entry requirement is an additional precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of importation of COVID-19 into Singapore, and will be subject to further review based on the global COVID-19 situation," said ICA in the media release.



The authority added that this new online health declaration function was developed in consultation with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and is fully integrated with ICA's immigration system.

All residents and long-term pass holders who submit their health declaration will need to select "Residents" on the website, after which they will be directed to provide their health and recent travel information, as well as personal and contact details.



"All travellers can submit their health declaration up to three days prior to arrival in Singapore," said ICA.

They must re-submit their health declaration if there are changes to their health condition or travel history before arriving in Singapore. ICA added that those who make false declarations will be liable for prosecution under the Infectious Diseases Act.

First-time offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000 and jail for six months. Repeat offenders face double those penalties.



Once the rules kick in, those who have not submitted their health declaration electronically before arriving in Singapore will be required to do so upon arrival at the checkpoint, which could delay their immigration clearance, ICA said.



Paper-based disembarkation/embarkation cards will also be discontinued from Mar 27.

On Sunday, MOH announced that Singapore will not allow short-term visitors to enter or transit through the country in view of the heightened risk of importation of COVID-19 cases​​​​​​​.



Only work pass holders providing essential services, such as in healthcare and transport, will be allowed by the Manpower Ministry to enter or return to Singapore. This will include their dependents.



