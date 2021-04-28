Nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital tests positive for COVID-19; affected ward locked down

SINGAPORE: A nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) who works in a general ward has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Apr 28).

The hospital has locked down the affected ward - Ward 9D - following her infection and has tested patients and staff members who had been in there.



"So far, we have detected four more cases who have tested preliminarily positive for COVID-19 infection.

"These include a doctor, and 3 patients who are being cared for in the same ward," said the ministry.



The woman, identified as Case 62541, is a 46-year-old Philippine national, MOH said in its daily update.

She developed a cough, sore throat and body aches on Apr 27, and sought medical treatment.

Her test result came back positive for COVID-19 on the same day and she was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Her serology test result is pending, said the health ministry.



"As a precautionary measure, all staff who treated the infected patients, as well as all visitors, patients and staff working in Ward 9D will be placed on quarantine," MOH said.

It added that epidemiological investigations and contact tracing are ongoing.



The ministry also said that the four cases who have tested preliminarily positive for COVID-19 have not been included in Wednesday's case count as it is conducting further testing.



The nurse has received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine - on Jan 26 and Feb 18.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected," said MOH.







The nurse was among three COVID-19 cases in the community reported on Wednesday.



They include an ICA officer at Changi Airport and a Singaporean who works as a construction project manager in Nepal.



MOH also reported 20 imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,086 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.

